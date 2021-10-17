BlackRock Inc. Sells 207,686 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,686 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.19% of Dillard’s worth $83,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s by 373.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dillard’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $5,988,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at about $7,226,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dillard’s by 256.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s stock opened at $205.34 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $217.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.30%.

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.