BlackRock Inc. Purchases 581,586 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $85,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $18,069,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 633,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,415 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 684,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 193,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 2nd quarter worth $3,135,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.16. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.41 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

