NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target Raised to C$8.50

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$6.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of NuVista Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Shares of NUVSF stock opened at $4.80 on Thursday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

