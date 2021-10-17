Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $340.00.

OTCMKTS:LNDNF opened at $39.77 on Thursday. Lundin Energy AB has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $39.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

