Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KEYUF. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.13.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

