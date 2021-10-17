$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.70 billion. Diamondback Energy posted sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FANG. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.24.

Shares of FANG opened at $108.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $83.26. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $114.10. The company has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

