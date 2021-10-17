Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hulic (OTCMKTS:HULCF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS HULCF opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. Hulic has a 12-month low of $8.70 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance, and Hotels and Inns. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential rental buildings, hotels, and other properties.

