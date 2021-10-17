Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.11

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 6449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HZAC)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

