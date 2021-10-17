Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 77,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 918,311 shares.The stock last traded at $68.09 and had previously closed at $67.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNW. KeyCorp lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after buying an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

