Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.32. 6,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after buying an additional 789,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after buying an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after buying an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $13,224,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

