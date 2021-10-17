Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) traded down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.32. 6,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,928,000 after purchasing an additional 987,056 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after buying an additional 789,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,544,000 after buying an additional 570,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after buying an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth $13,224,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
