Peter Cook Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) Stock

Titan Minerals Limited (ASX:TTM) insider Peter Cook bought 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000,000.00 ($714,285.71).
The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55.
Titan Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.