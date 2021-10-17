Short Interest in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Declines By 26.3%

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the September 15th total of 113,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average is $18.93. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $654.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.36.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.45%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

