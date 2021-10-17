Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Short Interest Down 26.1% in September

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,700 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the September 15th total of 623,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,209,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,964,000 after buying an additional 392,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,085,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 66,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,593,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,870,000 after buying an additional 111,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,276,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,712,000 after buying an additional 121,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:JPS opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $10.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.