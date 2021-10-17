Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in-situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. They have produced, packaged and shipped more than two million pounds from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Applications are under review by various agencies to incorporate their LC East project area into the Lost Creek permits, and they have begun to submit applications for permits and licenses to construct and operate at their Shirley Basin Project. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium mining, recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.72. Ur-Energy has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.10.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ur-Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,688 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

