Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $172.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Franco-Nevada from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.31.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $140.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $144.50. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

