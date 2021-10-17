SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $3.77) on shares of SL Industries in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SL Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.25 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEMKT:SLI opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.23.

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

