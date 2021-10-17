Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

CYH has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Health Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.02 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

