Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.88.

Get Mimecast alerts:

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $65.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 184,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,053. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,225,000 after acquiring an additional 591,920 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 172.7% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,461,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP lifted its position in Mimecast by 45.8% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,416,000 after buying an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.