Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Stake Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,013,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 28,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.74% of Cooper-Standard worth $87,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 3.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,753,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,684,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the second quarter worth approximately $5,649,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 1.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 108.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 45,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van purchased 10,000 shares of Cooper-Standard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $605,878.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $421.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 3.22. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.20.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $533.19 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

