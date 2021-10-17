BlackRock Inc. Purchases 477,354 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 477,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Tenneco worth $89,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.55.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

