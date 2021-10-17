Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 407.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 236.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $31.24 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.92.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

