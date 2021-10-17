Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,928 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of PAR Technology worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 976,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,849,000 after buying an additional 34,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PAR Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PAR Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAR opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.06 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

