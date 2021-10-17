Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBP. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 58,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 8,341 shares during the last quarter.

PBP stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.54. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.72.

