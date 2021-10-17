Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a market cap of $856.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.14. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

