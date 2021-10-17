Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 16,631 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,132,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 97,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,949,000.

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $89.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

