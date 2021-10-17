Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 776.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $3,164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRC opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.84. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $26.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

