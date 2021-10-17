Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,437 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $11,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 194,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 63,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $702.26 million, a P/E ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

