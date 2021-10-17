Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 426,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $10,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $23.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $536.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

