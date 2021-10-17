Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 20,595 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,595 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 76.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armada Hoffler Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of AHH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

