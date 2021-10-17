Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,967 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Zumiez worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 128,844 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 160,190 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 128,555 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 380,895 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 112,152 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 358,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $39.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.52. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.