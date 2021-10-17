BlackRock Inc. Has $84.94 Million Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 872,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares Gold Trust worth $84,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 92.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.30.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

