Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 624,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $48,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $892.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.64 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

