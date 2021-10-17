National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) PT Raised to $70.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EYE. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $63.53 on Friday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.