Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.16). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 8,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $300,653.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.