Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $52.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NSSC opened at $44.60 on Friday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.47. The company has a market capitalization of $818.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 38,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $1,642,092.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after buying an additional 100,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

