The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Rating Increased to Buy at SEB Equities

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at SEB Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DDRLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DNB Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from 190.00 to 220.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.33.

OTCMKTS DDRLF opened at $37.69 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $44.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

