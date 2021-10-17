Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 333.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth $240,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In other news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSV opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $787.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38. Carriage Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. On average, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

