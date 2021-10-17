Citigroup Inc. Sells 5,790 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,790 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,562,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,999,000 after buying an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 47,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

