Citigroup Inc. Buys New Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $3,112,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $1,075,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $32,134,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

