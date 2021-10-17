SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

