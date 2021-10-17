Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 716.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Criteo were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 18.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 1.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.32.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Criteo Profile

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

