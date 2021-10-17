Susquehanna International Group LLP Buys 14,746 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) by 287.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $87.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.89. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $89.13.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.