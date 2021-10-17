Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Holdings Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 50.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEA. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.92.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $589,067. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.35. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

