Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,429 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brady by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 45,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 10,337 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the 1st quarter worth about $1,577,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brady by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE BRC opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.18.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

