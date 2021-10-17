Deutsche Bank AG Sells 206 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $101,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $122.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.18. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.49 and a 1-year high of $122.81.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

