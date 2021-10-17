Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 623,639 shares.The stock last traded at $30.63 and had previously closed at $29.98.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 2.40.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $790,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 25,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $576,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 29,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

