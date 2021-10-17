Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) PT Lowered to C$10.50 at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CGAU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC raised shares of Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGAU. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $421,000. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $93,195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth $44,438,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

