SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.65

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.65 and last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOPH shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get SOPHiA Genetics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.56.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.