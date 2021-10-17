ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. develops, commercializes and markets automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company markets solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications and automation for immuno-oncology. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., is based in Rancho Cordova, California. “

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.79 on Thursday. ThermoGenesis has a one year low of $1.73 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 152.92% and a negative return on equity of 178.57%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. On average, research analysts predict that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ThermoGenesis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

