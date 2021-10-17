United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Insurance Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company. It primarily offers homeowners and dwelling fire insurance policies, as well as provides flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program. From its headquarters in St. Petersburg, United’s team of dedicated employees manages a completely integrated insurance company, including sales, underwriting, policyholder service and claims. It principally markets its products through insurance agents. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UIHC. Wells Fargo & Company restated a sell rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.98 million. On average, research analysts forecast that United Insurance will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. United Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -8.30%.

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore acquired 15,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 69,554 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $220,486.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 195,892 shares of company stock valued at $643,554. Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

